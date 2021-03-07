Phasmophobia update teaches ghosts to turn corners and open doors

The horrible apparitions of indie cooperative horror game Phasmophobia are now at the very least as smart as the velociraptors from 1993 movie Jurassic Park, because they can open doors. Why would they open doors? I don't really know actually, because surely ghosts should just walk through them. Either way, the banner feature of the March 6 patch is an overall improvement to the ghost's AI.

It'll now follow you around corners, listen for your voice to follow you, open doors, lockers and closets, move more often, and generally chase you to where it last saw you rather than wander randomly about. Though it now wanders about randomly more often than it used to while not chasing you.

General accessibility has also been improved by adding an option to select the difficulty of a contract before playing, rather than it being random. The harder "professional" difficulty now includes power off by default as well as not telling you whether the ghost responds to groups. There have also been pretty major changes to detecting temperature in rooms, as well as to the use of the parabolic microphone.

You can read the full details of the update on Steam. If you're not familiar with Phasmophobia, well, we gave it best co-op game of 2020.