Phasmophobia now lets dead players throw stuff, and a prison level is coming

The latest patch for truly excellent spook-em-up Phasmophobia introduces a much-requested feature: the ability for players who have been killed by the ghost to mess with their still-living friends. Dying in the game is relatively rare, in my experience, but when it does happen the player in question spends the rest of that round in a blue 'limbo' where they can see the ghost and other players. Until this patch you were able to listen in, basically, but not much else.

The update notes, as ever, are to-the-point: "Dead players can now grab non equipment objects." Phasmophobia's levels are full of soft toys, cushions, cans, plates, and dozens of other household items. The interesting thing about this is that, by the time players are getting killed, the team will almost certainly have a good idea of where the ghost is. So this won't really be a question of the ghost's victim leading the team to the ghost, but the ghost's victim having a laugh by tipping things over next to their terrified mate.

I did try to test throwing things as a dead player, but instead the ghost killed my companion and shoved his head through a door, after which I bravely ran away. Others players have had rather more luck tossing things around in the afterlife.

As well as this, developer Kinetic Games has teased an upcoming Prison level:

The screenshot above is from Phasmophobia's trello board, a public roadmap for the game's development. The prison map has been in the backlog since March, well before even the early access release, and the tease is that it is now 'in progress.' I can exclusively reveal that whenever developer Dknighter is asked about timeframes for this stuff, the response is always the same: "when it's ready."

The tweet text is I believe a reference to the deep-fried E meme, which is pretty meta but can be summarised as meaning 'this is gonna be weird af.'