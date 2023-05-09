Pewdiepie manages to get banned from Twitch without actually streaming on Twitch

Just over a month after making a surprise semi-return to Twitch, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has been banned from the platform. A reason for the suspension hasn't been announced, but some fans are speculating that it could be due to one of his old VODs.

Pewdiepie is famous as one of the most dominant figures on YouTube (opens in new tab)—in fact, despite 'retiring' from YouTube in 2020 (which in reality was just more of a slowdown), he wasn't surpassed as the platform's top dog until MrBeast claimed the crown (opens in new tab) in late 2022. He does have a Twitch channel too, but hadn't touched it for years—until March, when it suddenly popped back to life, inexplicably airing episodes of Canadian sitcom Trailer Park Boys.

Pewdiepie went live after years of not streaming on twitch and is streaming episodes of trailer park boys pic.twitter.com/u9NEylEgDZMarch 22, 2023 See more

This was all quite confusing, and as Dexerto (opens in new tab) pointed out at the time, some fans worried that Pewdiepie's channel had been hacked. But it was actually the work of CoPilot Media (opens in new tab), a distribution and monetization service, which was using the footage to test a planned rollout of Pewdiepie Infinity, essentially an endless loop of Pewdiepie's videos, running non-stop. (Trailer Park Boys was used for the test because CoPilot has the rights to that content, too.)

So, mystery solved—but now there's a new mystery afoot. After a little over a month of running constant VODs, and with nary a single live appearance from the man himself, Pewdiepie's channel was banned. As usual, Twitch did not publicly comment on the reason for the ban, or how long it will last.

Quite a few Pewdiepie fans have speculated that YouTube's comparatively lax content guidelines could have been the cause—simply put, what passes muster on the 'Tube is not necessarily acceptable on Twitch. Some believe the ban was specifically triggered by an inadvertent replay of the infamous "Bridge Incident," in which Pewdie dropped the n-word during a 2017 PUBG session.

(Image credit: Pewdiepie (Twitter))

(opens in new tab)

I can't currently confirm if the above VOD actually aired on Pewdiepie's Twitch channel, but that's where things stand right now: Somehow, Pewdiepie managed to get banned from Twitch less than two months after returning to Twitch, during which he was never actually on Twitch at all. It's almost impressive.

There's currently no indication as to when Pewdiepie's Twitch channel will return to action. Penalties for content guideline violations are usually fairly short, but it's also possible that CoPilot is now picking through Pewdiepie's extant YouTube content with a very fine comb, and with roughly 4,700 videos currently posted to his YouTube channel, that could take a while. I've reached out to Pewdie and CoPilot Media for more information, and will update if I receive a reply.