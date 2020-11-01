Persona 4 Golden is on sale for its lowest price on PC

Persona 4, one of the most-loved JRPGs of the PS2 era, finally came to PC in June this year in the form of a port of the Vita version. If you weren't one of the half a million or so people who already bought it, now's a pretty good time, as it's currently on sale for 30% off on Fanatical. That makes it $13.89 in US dollars if you buy Persona 4 in the next five days. It's been on sale for 20% off before, but this is the first time it's gone lower than that.

Summing it up in his review, Chris Schilling said, "Despite its fantastical elements, Persona 4 Golden captures the challenges, heartaches and embarrassments of adolescence in a way that feels piercingly true, while giving you an absorbing mystery to solve as a bonus. It may be getting on a bit, but the belated arrival on PC of one of the finest contemporary JRPGs is extremely welcome."

Thanks to the success of Persona 4's port, Sega are planning to bring even more of their games to PC, both new and old.