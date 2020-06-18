Persona 4 Golden classroom quiz answers

Quizzes don't normally show up in videogames, because quizzes are horrible things they make you do in school when you'd rather be playing videogames. Persona 4 Golden, which is partially set in a school, is a devilish exception.

Getting the Persona 4 quiz and test answers correct is useful, too, because it'll help grow your Knowledge stat, which can help you out in specific social situations. Answering every answer correctly isn't vital, but helpful if you're trying to max out your social stats quickly, so either pay attention in class or pay attention to our quiz answers. You only have one chance to answer each question, but the good news is that you won't get sent to the principal's office for cheating on a meta-level. (Unless there are meta-principals I don't know about, in which case they may call your meta-parents.)

Here are all of the Persona 4 quiz answers:

April

4/14: What is the year before 1 AD called? Answer: 1 BC

4/18: The word "alphabet" comes from the word "alpha" and what other one? Answer: Beta

4/20: How many parts are there in Murakami’s The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle? Answer: Three

4/23: What's this ergonomic bubble she's talking about? Answer: Tulip mania

4/25: What's it called when you gain more muscle after getting sore through exercise? Answer: Overcompensation

4/26: Tell me which of these [numbers] don't exist. Answer: Marriage numbers

4/30: What is the greatest canyon in the solar system? Answer: Valles Marineris

May

5/7: Do you know how Soseki Natsume translated the English phrase “I love you” into Japanese? Answer: The moon is beautiful, isn’t it?

Midterms 5/9 answers: Overcompensation; 1 B.C.

Midterms 5/10 answers: Marriage numbers; Soseki Natsume

Midterms 5/11 answers: Pythagoras; Olympus Mons

5/26: Tell me how the theory that the pyramids were built by slaves was disproven. Answer: Attendance Logs.

June

6/8: What sport is "heikin-dai"? Answer: Balance beam

6/13: What kind of exercise is a sprint classified as? Answer: Anaerobics

6/15: Tell me what morale is! Answer: Cheerfulness of a group

6/20: What period did Japan first implement bonus pay? Answer: Meiji

6/27: What is identity? Answer: Individuality

6/30: Which one of these is the name of a real river? Answer: Pis Pis River

July

7/04: Who said this: "Man is but a reed, the most feeble thing in nature; but he is a thinking reed"? Answer: Pascal

7/7: What is the beginning of "Gakumon no Susume" a reference too? Answer: The US Declaration of Independence

7/13: Question: What is the medical term for brainfreeze? Answer: Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia

7/14: Which famous Heian-era monk famously used a wrong version of the Kanji? Answer: Kuukai

7/15: Which line can a typhoon never cross? Answer: The equator

7/16: What makes the king of hearts look different from the other kings in a standard deck of cards? Answer: He has no mustache

Finals 7/19 answers: Cheerfulness in a group; Balance beam

Finals 7/20 answers: [The top Kanji answer]; Meiji

Finals 7/21 answers: King of Hearts; Pascal

Finals 7/22 answers: Pis Pis River; The US Declaration of Independence

September

9/1: Venison is the meat of what animal? Answer: All of the above

9/5: Which of the following is a kigo for fall? Answer: Brisk

9/17: How short was history's shortest war? Answer: 40 minutes

9/20: What do you call somebody who's between ninety and one hundred years old? Answer: A nonagenarian

9/28: Question: What part of the human body has an apple in it? Answer: Throat

October

10/4: Which of these sports also use an anchor? Answer: Tug-of-War

10/5: Where would you find Japan on a map made in a foreign country? Answer: The right edge

10/8: Tell me what bird's name means "coward" in English! Answer: Chicken

10/11: What did Napoleon invent? Answer: Glass jars

10/12: Do you know what vegetables was used to make the first jack-o-lantern? Answer: Turnips

10/13: What kind of fish was I just talking about? Answer: Ojisan

Midterms 10/14 answers: Throat; The right edge

Midterms 10/15 answers: 40 minutes; All of the above

Midterms 10/17 answers: Black and white bears; Ostrich

Midterms 10/18 answers: Math Girl; Glass jars

Midterms 10/19 answers: Fall; Plant resin

November

11/1: Tell me what the "figure" in "figure skating" refer too! Answer: Geometric shapes

11/4: Who can tell me what kind of bird a kanko-dori is? Answer: A cuckoo

11/7: Which country do you think the South Pole belongs too? Answer: No country

11/11: What desert is the Welwitschia from? Answer: Namib

11/17: Is that even in a textbook? The roots of "bridal"? What..? Answer: Bride ale

11/22: Do you know what an "atlas" is? Answer: a book of maps

11/24: 0,1,2,3,5,7,13. What is this sequence called? Answer: Fibonacci sequence

11/25: There are over 130 ancient pyramids in Egypt, but do you know who's buried in the biggest one? Answer: Khufu

11/26: Which of these is considered a "rice cake"? Answer: Mochi

Finals 11/28 answers: Italian Food; Geometric shapes

Finals 11/29 answers: Khufu; Atlas

Finals 11/30 answers: Bridal; A cuckoo

December

Finals 12/1 answers: No country; The Fibonacci sequence

Finals 12/2 answers: Namib; Mochi

12/9: Do you know what color a fuzzy-wuzzy polar bear's fur really is? Answer: Transparent

12/10: What determines whether a hair grows curly or straight? Answer: The cross-section

12/17: Do you know the intent behind the phrase, “Compassion is not for the good of others?" Answer: Compassion makes you look better

12/21: Which Cleopatra is the one who was known as one of the three most beautiful women in the world? Answer: VII

January

1/10: What are you supposed to put on top of a kagami mochi? Answer: An orange

1/14: “Toso” is a traditional drink for the new year, but what does the name mean? Answer: Bury the demons

1/19: In the Thai and Vietnamese zodiacs, which animal is used in the place of the rabbit? Answer: Cat

1/25: What color is the snow that falls in Europe in the spring? Answer: Red

1/30: What's the next unit of measurement up from a terabyte? Answer: Petabyte

February

2/1: What color were the pyramids originally? Answer: White

Advanced exams 2/6 answers: Beta; Attendance logs

Advanced exams 2/7 answers: Toso; Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia

Advanced exams 2/8 answers: Rabbit; Turnips

Advanced exams 2/9 answers: White; The Sahara Desert sand