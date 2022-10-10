Persona 3 Portable hits Steam and Game Pass in January 2023

Audio player loading…

The PC version of Persona 3 Portable (opens in new tab) will hit Steam and Game Pass early next year on January 19th, 2023. That's alongside the release of Persona 4 Golden (opens in new tab) on Game Pass, though its very well-received (opens in new tab) PC port surprise released on Steam back in 2020.

🌙 Special Announcement! 📺Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P #P4G pic.twitter.com/OrAx46j8XGOctober 8, 2022 See more

In addition to Steam and Game Pass, the two much-beloved Persona titles will also come to the Microsoft Store.

Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Portable coming to PC caused quite a stir around the PC Gamer offices earlier this year during the not-E3 celebrations. I believe that our Mollie Taylor used the words "everyone shut the hell up," and she definitely said "I'm not screaming and crying, you are" in her article announcing it. (opens in new tab)

The Persona games are uniquely interesting for their emphasis on time-management and an in-game calendar that asks you to plan how you spend your days and nights. Strengthening your bond with your schoolmates and party members is often as important as training your own body, all of which is preparation to delve into strange and upsetting mind-palace-dungeons filled with demons of the id.

Meanwhile, Persona 5 Royal (opens in new tab) will impact Steam with the force of a thousand anime suns, juggernaut of the JRPG world that it is, later this month on October 21st.

While the Persona titles are thematically related, you can play them in any order. Dedicated Persona-heads will probably tell you to play them in release order, however, so if that's your preference wait until January to pick them all up. Or subscribe to Game Pass for a while, I guess.

Should be a healthy 400 hours of gaming in there for you either way.