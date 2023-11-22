People are trying to resell Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Editions for a profit even though supplies aren't limited and there's plenty of stock

Opportunists are trying to sell Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition pre-orders on eBay for as much as $300. It's always irritating when people snatch up limited edition collectibles and graphics cards to resell them for a profit, but there's an even bigger problem with this scheme: The Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Edition isn't a limited edition, and you can just pre-order one from Larian for $80 right now. It'll ship next year.

The Baldur's Gate 3 Collector's Editions are indeed sold out, and are currently going for over $500 on eBay. But these physical Deluxe Editions aren't in danger of going off sale anytime soon, according to Larian director of publishing Michael Douse.

Although Larian has already "blitzed past" the minimum number of physical Deluxe Edition orders it expected, says Douse, the company was prepared for that likelihood, and set a Q1 2024 shipping window precisely so that it could add shipping waves as needed to cover demand.

"Just FYI the Deluxe Edition is *not* a limited edition and stock is holding steady, with more waves being prepared within the Q1 2024 shipping window," Douse wrote on X, "so if you see them online being resold based on confirmed preorders at higher prices, skip it. There won't be stock scarcity."

The physical Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Editions include the same bonuses that come with the Digital Deluxe Edition—a digital art book, for instance—plus the following physical items:

Game Disc: CD key and installer.

CD key and installer. Poster: Let your friends know the invasion is on with this big, beautiful, terrifying poster. (570 x 690 mm , 115g chalk paper)

Let your friends know the invasion is on with this big, beautiful, terrifying poster. (570 x 690 mm , 115g chalk paper) Patches: Flaming Fist or Mark or the Absolute. With both patches in the box, show your allegiance! (Size: 10cm)

Flaming Fist or Mark or the Absolute. With both patches in the box, show your allegiance! (Size: 10cm) Stickers: 32 stickers

32 stickers Map: A double sided cloth map for your adventures. How else would you know where you are? (160 x 180mm, bookbinding cloth, 2 sides print).

A double sided cloth map for your adventures. How else would you know where you are? (160 x 180mm, bookbinding cloth, 2 sides print). Original Game Soundtrack: 3 CDs of adventuring anthems sure to get any party gathered, by our very own Bobby Slavov.

3 CDs of adventuring anthems sure to get any party gathered, by our very own Bobby Slavov. Game Box: Keep Baldur's Gate 1 & 2 company with this collectable box created in the style of the original series. (200 x 240 x 55mm, golden framing, matte foil, 1.5mm, foam insertion).

It's sure been a while since I've pulled a cloth map out of a game box. Tempting. If you decide to go for it, more Deluxe Edition details and the pre-order form can be found on Larian's official site.