PC gaming's most immersive worlds

One of the most powerful things a videogame can do is make you feel like you’ve been transported to another world. That’s what makes this medium, for me, the most effective form of escapism—particularly the examples I've featured in the video above. For different reasons, these are all incredible virtual places to lose yourself in, from the desolation of Mad Max to the sweeping grandeur of The Witcher 3. And you don’t even have to leave your desk to visit them.