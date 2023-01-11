PC gaming reaches new heights as Steam Deck owner whips out handheld at 2,500ft

Audio player loading…

"Guys, you can literally take this thing anywhere," says Reddit user Bythion (opens in new tab) as they float through the skies at ~2,500ft above the ground clutching onto a Steam Deck (opens in new tab) in one hand. Valve couldn't ask for better PR for its handheld PC device than this.

The Steam Deck has impressed us with its mobility—I especially love it for air travel, it's an excellent way to kill time while 30,000 feet up. But while Bythion is technically at a lower altitude, around 2,500 feet, admittedly their sky-high Deck experience (via PCGamesN (opens in new tab)) shows off the handheld PC's portability in a whole new light. Plus they have to worry about dropping the thing, whereas I only had to worry about accidentally kicking it under my chair while wrapped up in my little airline blanket.

They're gliding through the air in a paramotor: essentially a motor-propelled fan strapped to the back of anyone willing to trust that thing with their life. It's a pretty excellent-looking hobby, if you're not terrified of heights, that is. They're gliding close to Grapevine Lake in north Texas.

Clearly there's not much gaming to be had while actually piloting a motorised aircraft, but the user does post another with the device turned on at least. Probably a risky manoeuvre trying to press the on button, almost flush with the Deck's chassis, while wearing some thick gloves to stave off the winter air.

Bythion says they might try again in the springtime, when the weather warms up, and maybe we'll see some actual gaming while at the helm then.