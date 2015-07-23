PC Gamer US September issue: Hitman

Stoic, professional, deadly. But enough about our production editor. This month, we're celebrating the long-awaited return of Agent 47. Using the bottle of chloroform he carries with him at all times, Samuel incapacitated an E3 security guard, stole his clothes, and infiltrated Io's booth to get the low-down on the new Hitman game. To be honest, we're still not sure why he did that—he had an appointment.

Also this month, Andy donned his dustiest deerstalker and set out to find the PC's best detective games. He locked twenty of them in his custom built interrogation room, and refuses to let them out.

This month we...

Uncover the facts behind Io's bold new Hitman reboot

Deduce the PC's best detective games

Take a look at Just Cause 3, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Mad Max, Metal Gear Solid V, Battleborn, Fortnite, Event[0], and Hellblade

Check in with E3's biggest games, including Fallout 4, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Mirror's Edge: Catalyst, Dark Souls 3, Dishonored 2, and Xcom 2

Review The Witcher 3, Gal Civ 3, Magicka 2, Technobabylon, and Heroes of the Storm

Judge the Early Access potential of Dirty Bomb, The Curious Expedition, Lego Worlds and The Magic Circle

Put wireless mice to the Supertest

Melt faces with The Witcher 3 in Now Playing

Round up the month's best mods and free games

Reinstall Police Quest: Open Season

...And more. See you next month!