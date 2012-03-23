WARNING : That is not a cute or clever title ! We delve deep into Mass Effect 3's ending controversy as an act of charitable therapy. Better still, joining us to stick up for the storyteller is none other than Gary Whitta, former PCG Editor-in-Chief and current big shot screenwriter! Seriously, if you have not finished Mass Effect 3 , put this episode on the backburner until you do. We won't tell you again… okay, one more time. CAUTION: SPOILERS !

PC Gamer US Podcast 310: Mass Effect 3 Spoilers

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

