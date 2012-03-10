Popular

PC Gamer US Podcast #308: GDC 2012 Recap

Evan, Josh, Tyler and Chris reflect on our week of coverage, talks, and appointments at the Game Developers Conference right here in our backyard of San Francisco. That includes MechWarrior Online , Valve's "History of TF2" talk, the infamous Steam Box , SimCity, PlanetSide 2, and (duh) Mass Effect 3. Josh also checks in about the SWTOR guild summit, reported on in more detail here .

