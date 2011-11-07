For the first time in awhile, we're all playing the same game at PC Gamer—Tribes: Ascend. And we're more than glad to share our hours of experience in the game's just-launched beta. It can't last long, though: Call of Duty, L.A. Noire, Batman: Arkham City, Skyrim, all loom in November, each powerfully incompatible with a healthy personal life. Between those upcoming releases, we also chat about the bungled launch of Sword of the Stars II, Blacklight 2, the GTA V trailer, and Mechwarrior Online .

PC Gamer US Podcast 293: Tribesunal

