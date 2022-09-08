PC Gamer US October Issue: Monkeying around

Audio player loading…

I'm a nosy gal, so I can't exactly blame Guybrush for being a bit salty that it's been three goddamn decades and he still doesn't have a clue what Monkey Island's secret is. But hey, anything can happen—after all, Return to Monkey Island is a thing that's actually releasing.

This month, we're chatting to Ron Gilbert about the sequel that was never supposed to exist. The old Monkey Island team has a new perspective, from evolving its art style to modernising the point-and-click style of gameplay. What exactly is the plan for our dear Guybrush Threepwood all these years later? Monkey Island fans are in for a treat with the subscriber cover too, featuring gorgeous art of Guybrush's favourite zombie pirate pal LeChuck.

We also got to sit down with director and producer of Final Fantasy 14 Naoki Yoshida, looking back on what's been a phenomenal 12 months for the critically-acclaimed MMORPG and seeing what's in store for Yoshida and our Warriors of Light in the years to come.

It's also that time of the year once again: our PC Gamer Top 100 is here. Blood was spilled, hair was pulled and tears were shed as we battled it out to determine the best 100 games on PC that you can play right now. There were some mighty tough choices to make this year—we bumped a few classics and others skyrocketed to the cream of the crop. We think the list is pretty rad though, a reflection of our current team and where PC gaming is today.

For reviews, this month you can peep what we thought of everybody's new favourite four-legged friend in Stray. If spiders are more your thing (first of all, why?) then we've also got the lowdown on Spider-Man Remastered now that it's finally hit PC, as well as seeing what it takes to run a university in Two Point Campus.

Over on our hardware pages, we're discussing if RGB has begun to die a colourful, flashy death as cases and peripherals mature and leave behind their rainbow lightshow days of old. With money getting tighter for many of us, we also took a look at some budget cases that can help keep us in touch with our hobby while saving a few quid.

