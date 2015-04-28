PC Gamer US June issue: Rainbow Six Siege

This month on PC Gamer, we celebrate the return of a seminal PC shooter series. Rainbow Six is back with Siege, a multiplayer FPS with a focus on strategy, planning and hostage extraction. We sent Evan to Montreal with a plan of our own design: to break into Ubisoft's office, play this new Rainbow Six, and then detail the experience across a six page feature. Also to put a guy with a gas mask on the front cover of our new issue.

Jump over here for instructions on how to subscribe to the print or digital versions (get the latest issue free when you subscribe digitally).