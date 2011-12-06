PC Gamer US January issue: Hell awaits you in The Secret World

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just the January 2012 issue of PC Gamer US? This issue's molten center features the exclusive reveal of The Secret World's Hell Dimension with a whopping eight pages of insight into the paranormal MMO, its character builds, quests, 500-ability Skill Hive, large-scale PvP system, and more. And when you're done soaking in the horrors of Funcom's underworld, you can dig into our take on WoW's Mists of Pandaria expansion, a story from inside the WoW Arena, an in-depth Star Wars: The Old Republic preview, and a look at the best entries in the 2012 Independent Games Festival. Then get the verdicts on two high-profile three-quels, Battlefield 3 and Saint's Row: The Third, alongside a bevy of other reviews for gems like City of Heroes: Freedom and Might & Magic Heroes VI.

It's all on newsstands now! Or, if you're under house arrest, we're also available on Coverleaf.com and Apple Newsstand .