PC Gamer US issue #251: The Future of PC Gaming

Travel with us to the future to see what PC gaming has become: Are we living in Oculus Rift-powered virtual reality? Surrounded by 4K monitors? Streaming games to more eyes than the Super Bowl over fiber broadband? This month's cover story is all about the incredible changes ahead as our immortal hobby evolves. And speaking of the future, we also talk to Dean Hall about what's next for DayZ—arrows, knives, spears, dogs, and a lot more—and deliver our preliminary alpha review of the standalone game.

Also inside: