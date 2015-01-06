PC Gamer US February 2015 issue: Overwatch

The February 2015 issue of PC Gamer US is on sale now! Inside you'll find our 2014 Game of the Year awards, our first look at Blizzard's Overwatch, 10 reviews, and our verdicts on the best gaming monitors.
This month we...
- Go hands-on with Blizzard's FPS to explore their first new universe for 17 years.
- Meet Creative Assembly for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Alien Isolation.
- Have a big argument, settle down and then calmly decide the PC GamerGame of 2014.
- Preview Dying Light, Skyforge, else Heart.Break(), andArmored Warfare.
- Review Assassin's Creed Unity, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and more.
- Round up the best monitors you can buy right now.
- Return to Titanfall to see if anyone's still around.
- Reinstall Gears of War for a fresh look at the chunky cover shooter.