PC Gamer UK June issue: Company of Heroes 2 reveal plus FREE original Company of Heroes!

This month Graham returned from behind enemy lines with an exclusive first look at Company of Heroes 2. He didn't come alone, though. He also rescued thousands of Steam codes for the original Company of Heroes, proudly marching back into the office like that bit in Captain America except with a mild-mannered Scotsman instead of Captain America and Steam codes instead of people.

The new game is set on the Russian front of World War 2, hence the impressive-looking Soviet officer on this month's cover. You can read more in Graham's summary , and get all the details in the magazine.

We've also got previews of Assassin's Creed 3, Guild Wars 2, Far Cry 3, MechWarrior Online, Borderlands 2, Crysis 3 and DOTA 2. Owen reports back from Fanfest in our EVE Online Special Report, and Robert Yang examines the strange future of the FPS. Craig Pearson has taken another in-depth look at Firefall, and we rounded up our favourite games to play on a netbook.

In the reviews section, Rich gives his verdict on pirate RPG Risen 2: Dark Waters, Tim Stone puts Wargame: European Escalation and Naval War: Arctic Circle through their paces, Jon Blyth delves in to Legend of Grimrock and Richard Cobbett looks at Fallen London, Ys: The Oath in Felghana, and Double Fine's Stacking. We've also got reviews of Shoot Many Robots, Coloropus, Bumbledore, Warp, Ridge Racer Unbounded, Men of War: Condemned Heroes, Cubemen, Waveform, Gettysburg: Armored Warfare, Tropico 4: Modern Times, Luxor Evolved, Wizorb, Jane's Advanced Strike Fighters, Haunted, Offspring Fling, Defenders of Ardania, Depth Hunter, and Fowl Space. Phew.

In They're Back, Jon Blyth has taken a look at re-releases Cryostasis: The Sleep of Reason, Anachronox, Escape from Ravenhearst, Myst V: End of Ages, and the Mount & Blade Collection. In Extra Life, Tom Senior splits his time between Mass Effect 3 multiplayer and Modern Warfare 3, Tom Francis figures out Atom Zombie Smasher, and Graham's propeller won't stop faling off.

Adam Oxford rounds up the best speaker systems for your PC in the hardware supertest, and we've also got reviews of the GeForce GX 680, Radeon HD7850 OC and Logitech G105 gaming keyboard as well as an update to the PC Gamer Rig. In this month's Hardware Report, Adam investigates whether better PC components can reduce your PC's power drain and save you money.

Issue 240 is available now in shops, and you can also buy it online, download it via Zinio or check out the Apple Newsstand edition . If you fancy receiving your copy of PCG a week earlier, cheaper, and with a special cover, you can also subscribe .