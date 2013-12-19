PC Gamer UK January issue: World of Warplanes

Tally ho, skipper, we've got a new issue bearing down on your six. This month, it's the airborne acrobatics of World of Warplanes that's soaring toward the cover. We've sent our ace pilots Andy and Ben to give you a full dogfighting masterclass; handing out the best tips, lessons and historical manoeuvres for Wargaming's latest free-to-play battler. Once you're chock-full of aeronautic knowledge, you can take advantage of our gift: a free World of Warplanes starter kit for new accounts , giving 500 in-game gold, 3 days of premium access and a Supermarine Type 224 fighter plane.

And then there's more. We're rolling out the red carpets and stocking up on mini bottles of bubbly, because it's time for our Game of the Year Awards. We've picked out the best the year had to offer, and sprinkled in our own favourites.

Teach you how to fly in World of Warplanes

Round-up 2013's best digital entertainment in our Game of the Year Awards

Bring you previews of Warlords of Draenor, Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls, Goragoa, Dropsy, SOMA, Frozen Endzone, Crypt of the Necrodancer and Jazzpunk

Send Dota 2 obsessive Chris to check out Heroes of the Storm

Review Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, State of Decay, Call of Duty: Ghosts, Deus Ex: HR - Director's Cut, Train Simulator 2014, Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies, Contrast, XCOM: Enemy Within, Redshirt, Deadly Premonition, Nazi Zombie Army 2, Bioshock Infinite: Burial at Sea, Metro: Last Light's Chronicles Pack and Saints Row IV: Enter the Dominatrix

Perform a hardware supertest on Hi-Res graphics cards

Live out a superpowered fantasy in Now Playing

Round up the month's best mods and free games

Make a futile attempt to catch up with Guild Wars 2's updates

Revisit the past with another look at TimeShift

