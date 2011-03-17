PC Gamer UK April Issue – Battlefield 3

We had many ideas for what we'd want from the next step in the Battlefield series. We talked about it on a podcast , then we wrote it all down . This month, we went out to see Battlefield 3, and found our hopes rewarded. The new Battlefield game isn't just going to be a technical tour de force, it might just raise the benchmark for what we expect from a PC shooter in 2011 and beyond. You'll find all the details in our massive Battlefield 3 preview, in the latest issue of PC Gamer UK, in stores now.

Battlefield 3 isn't the only big preview this issue. Tom has been dreaming actual dreams about the upcoming Deus Ex: Human Revolution, so we sent him out to actually see it in real life with his eyes in the hopes that it might stop him from entering his Deus Ex dream world forever. It didn't work, but he did find out lots of exciting info about the sequel. We also took a look at Portal 2, Duke Nukem Forever and Crysis 2.

Elsewhere, Richard Cobbett pours a lifetime of adventure game knowledge into this month's feature, How to Save Adventure Games, looking at why adventure games were so great, and what can be done to make them great again.

As well as that, we've played and reviewed all of the latest releases, including Dawn of War 2: Retribution, Bulletstorm, Magicka, Two Worlds 2, Monday Night Combat, White Gold and much more. We've also had a look at the latest graphics cards in this month's extended edition of the Hard Stuff. We also take a look at what 3D will do for our games, and examine the future of fusion graphics.

In Now Playing, Jaz dives back into the Deep Roads of Dragon Age to talk about the game's many origins, and pretzels. Owen starts some friendly debate in StarCraft 2's chat rooms, Graham gapes in disbelief at Rainbow Six: Vegas 2's neverending ending, Tom plays Magicka and Ed forms an orderly line to shoot his enemies in Battlegrounds 2.

The issue is available now in stores, and is also available to buy online . We even have a shiny new digital edition that you can read on any PC or iDevice. If you'd like to receive every issue of PC Gamer UK for less money, before it hits the shops, cloaked in our lovely coverline-free subscriber covers, why not subscribe ?

But what if you don't live in the land of tea, here in ye olde Brittany? What if you live in America? Don't fret! you can subscribe to PC Gamer US right here , and get 12 issues for just $19.95.