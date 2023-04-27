PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 9: Our precious MMO characters

RSS Feed (opens in new tab) | Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab) | Spotify (opens in new tab) | Direct download (opens in new tab)

Hello and welcome to the ninth episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast! This week, Lauren and I are joined by guides writer Sarah James to talk all about our precious MMO babies.

With Sarah coming from World of Warcraft, Lauren from Guild Wars and myself from Final Fantasy 14, we have a great variety of MMO characters to gush about. The beauty of MMOs is you can be anyone, really. Turns out the three of us all play our MMOs and their respective characters a little differently, which probably speaks a whole lot to our individual personalities.

We offer a bit of backstory on each of our mains and talk about characters from other MMOs we've dabbled in. Do we see our characters as an extension of ourselves, or more like an old-school MySpace page that serves no other purpose than being pretty?

We also chat about lore accuracy and role-playing, and Lauren reminisces about a very special Elder Scrolls Online character. If you're also a fierce defender of your MMO toons—whether they be personified shitposts, replicas of pop culture characters, extensions of yourself or a totally original character—this is the podcast episode for you.

As always with Chat Log, Lauren and I start off the episode having a chinwag about what we got up to this week. I continue to be an awfully predictable gamer (albeit with the addition of the flu this week) and Lauren once again tempts me with the idea of brilliant-sounding Stardewlikes.

