PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 28: The overhyped, the underhyped and the perfectly hyped

By Mollie Taylor
published

Lauren and Mollie talk about "overhyped" games, whatever that means. Plus some games that deserved more attention.

What's up gamers? Happy Thursday, and happy PC Gamer Chat Log episode day! I hope you're not too busy drowning in Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3—whatever game is hogging all your attention right now—and have a little bit of time to sit down and hang out with us while we chat.

This week, Lauren and I are talking about overhyped and underhyped games. First of all, what even constitutes as a game being hyped too much or not enough? It's a tough definition to nail, and we certainly discuss it before we dive into our personal opinions on games we don't quite understand the love for and the ones we wish had heaps more.

There's also the rare occurrence: A game received just as it should be. A game that receives just enough love or criticism that feels justifiable in our gamer brains. We kept our picks for each category a secret from each other before filming, and there are some surprise choices on both sides.

As always, tune in at the beginning of the pod to see what the two of us have been getting up to this week. As always, we sure are gaming, plus some other fun bits on the side. Surprisingly no arcade trips for me this week, though! All PC games all the way, baby.

Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

