PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 28: The overhyped, the underhyped and the perfectly hyped

What's up gamers? Happy Thursday, and happy PC Gamer Chat Log episode day! I hope you're not too busy drowning in Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3—whatever game is hogging all your attention right now—and have a little bit of time to sit down and hang out with us while we chat.

This week, Lauren and I are talking about overhyped and underhyped games. First of all, what even constitutes as a game being hyped too much or not enough? It's a tough definition to nail, and we certainly discuss it before we dive into our personal opinions on games we don't quite understand the love for and the ones we wish had heaps more.

There's also the rare occurrence: A game received just as it should be. A game that receives just enough love or criticism that feels justifiable in our gamer brains. We kept our picks for each category a secret from each other before filming, and there are some surprise choices on both sides.

As always, tune in at the beginning of the pod to see what the two of us have been getting up to this week. As always, we sure are gaming, plus some other fun bits on the side. Surprisingly no arcade trips for me this week, though! All PC games all the way, baby.

If you prefer some faces to go with your voices, you can also check out the podcast over on YouTube: