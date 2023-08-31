PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 27: The long games renaissance

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Heya gamers, welcome to this week's episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast. I hope you've all had a great week so far. Who's still rolling the dice in Baldur's Gate 3, and who's in the Starfield waiting room?

There's been a lot of us who've been sinking our time into huge games recently, or preparing to lose our lives to one ASAP. There was a point where Lauren and I wondered if anyone actually liked long games anymore, and it turns out the answer is yes!

So this week, we'll be chatting all about huge, sprawling games. Was there a point where people were getting real exhausted with 80-hour stories, and why was that? Did the open world collectathon kill our enthusiasm for these experiences? What even constitutes as a long game? We'll be talking about all that, plus talking about some of the long games we've played ourselves as well as ones we're still yearning to finish.

Join us for our pre-episode catchup too, where we share our week in gaming with each other and all of you. Both of us actually went and did some gaming things outdoors for a change, and we have some great stories to tell you this week. If you feel like it, share your week in gaming with us too!

