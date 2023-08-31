PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 27: The long games renaissance

By Mollie Taylor
published

Mollie and Lauren talk about long videogames and whether people ever really stopped liking them.

Heya gamers, welcome to this week's episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast. I hope you've all had a great week so far. Who's still rolling the dice in Baldur's Gate 3, and who's in the Starfield waiting room?

There's been a lot of us who've been sinking our time into huge games recently, or preparing to lose our lives to one ASAP. There was a point where Lauren and I wondered if anyone actually liked long games anymore, and it turns out the answer is yes!

So this week, we'll be chatting all about huge, sprawling games. Was there a point where people were getting real exhausted with 80-hour stories, and why was that? Did the open world collectathon kill our enthusiasm for these experiences? What even constitutes as a long game? We'll be talking about all that, plus talking about some of the long games we've played ourselves as well as ones we're still yearning to finish.

Join us for our pre-episode catchup too, where we share our week in gaming with each other and all of you. Both of us actually went and did some gaming things outdoors for a change, and we have some great stories to tell you this week. If you feel like it, share your week in gaming with us too!

If you prefer some faces to go with your voices, you can also check out the podcast over on YouTube:

Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

