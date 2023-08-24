PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 26: Our ultimate RPG parties

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Happy Thursday PC gamers! What better way to celebrate Friday eve than with a brand-new episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log podcast?

First of all, thank you all for your kind words on last week's episode with Baldur's Gate 3 lead writer Adam Smith. I'm glad you all enjoyed listening just as much as Lauren and I enjoyed recording the podcast. If you haven't had the chance to check it out yet, what are you doing?! Go, go, go! Then come back here to listen to this week's episode, obviously.

It's just Lauren and I this week, and we're gathering up our strongest videogame heroes to compile the ultimate RPG party. Every good party has a strong tank, dexterous ranged damage dealer, a powerful mage, and someone to keep them all alive along the way.

We picked our parties in secret, coming together during this episode to reveal our choices and do our best to justify them. We both went for pretty different methods. By that, I mean I took on this challenge like an absolute goblin, while Lauren did the task properly. Sorry, Lauren. Make her feel better by dropping your own ultimate RPG party picks in the comments, would you? Also just so you know, we actually filmed this right before Baldur's Gate 3 came out, if you're wondering why there's a distinct lack of horny companions.

Don't forget to join us at the start of the podcast for our weekly catchup, where we chat about what we've been playing over the last week. Is it a lot of Baldur's Gate 3 again? Perhaps. Give it a listen and find out!

