PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 20: Couples who game together...

Hey everyone, welcome to the latest episode of the PC Gamer Chat Log Podcast! I hope you're all having a great week so far. This week we've brought Morgan Park back on the podcast to talk about doing some good old-fashioned videogamin' with your significant other.

Some hobbies are made to be shared, and videogames can be the perfect way to spend time with your partner while getting to enjoy something you both love. There are so many multiplayer games to play together either as part of the same team or in a fierce head-to-head. There's even tons of fun to be found in backseating each other's singleplayer games, like ones with important story-swaying decisions or blood-pumping action games that are equally thrilling to watch as they are to play. Or maybe you're just the type of couple who loves to play their own stuff without anyone else's input, pushing those monitors together so you can game in a "together but separate" kinda way.

We chat about the different games both us and our partners like, and if we've ever managed to entice them over to a game we've been a huge fan of. Which genres are the best for gaming together, and which ones are best left to playing with your buds or random strangers on the internet? Do games play a big part in our relationship, and do we have any cute videogame couple stories? Are any of us a Discord household, and how do you manage to stop that damn echo when you're both in the same call?

We talk about all that, plus Lauren and I get together at the beginning of the episode for a quick catch-up on what we've been playing this week. With the Steam sale about to end, we've both scooped up our final fresh deals and even had a bit of time to check them out in the process. I even managed to play something new for once. Imagine!

