PC and Xbox One cross-play confirmed for Sea of Thieves

You'll be able to play pirate game Sea of Thieves with your Xbox-minded friends on launch day, developer Rare has confirmed. Huzzah! It was known that the team were exploring cross-play but now we know for sure that it will be part of the game when it launches (which will be some time in 2018).

It's "no asterisks" cross-play, the developer said during Microsoft's Gamescom presentation today. Basically, everybody will be running around, clashing swords and hauling treasure chests onto deck in exactly the same world.

Cross-play could well help the game succeed: Steven played a demo version in June and didn't fall in love with it, but said that if you were able to build a trusted crew with friends then it could be a lot of fun. And if you've got buddies that play on the Xbox One, cross-play helps you do just that.

One more detail—you'll be able to use your own vomit as a weapon in Sea of Thieves, Rare said. Hurl in a bucket and chuck it an an enemy to get the upper hand in a sword fight. Charming.