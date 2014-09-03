PayDay 2 Gage Assault Pack encourages you to barge in and kill everything

Robbing banks can be a delicate process. As anyone familiar with PayDay 2 will know, it's often wiser (and more satisfying) to lay careful plans and quietly infiltrate. Of course, quietly infiltrating can get annoying after a while. Sometimes you just want to shoot something in the face with a huge rifle. Overkill Software knows this, so they've just announced a new PayDay 2 DLC pack themed around making as much noise, and inflicting as much pain, as possible.

The Gage Assault Pack will feature a bunch of new gear best used when stealth is no longer an option. The pack will boast four weapons, 28 mods, four masks, materials, patterns and melee weapons, as well as ten new achievements. Details for each of these categories will be released later this week, because announcing things all at once is terribly unfashionable in the video game industry.

Overkill Software is also working on yet another The Walking Dead game . The studio has promised it will continue to support PayDay 2 despite the new project.