Path of Exile's new expansion is named Lake of Kalandra

Grinding Gear Games has announced the name for Path of Exile's (opens in new tab)new expansion, which will be titled Lake of Kalandra.

The announcement, which was made on various social media channels, was accompanied by a short video revealing the expansion's logo, and two crucial dates related to the expansion. The first is the date for the full reveal, which will take place on August 11 via livestream. The second is the official release date for the expansion, which will happen just over a week later on August 19.

Given the full reveal is coming in a couple of weeks, there's currently scant info on what the new expansion will bring. However, in a news post (opens in new tab) on the Path of Exile website, the developers mentioned a "new challenge league" that will be coming as part of Lake of Kalandra. We can also surmise that the expansion is going to have an aquatic theme. Shortly after the reveal, the Path of Exile Twitter account announced a sale (opens in new tab) on hideouts and pets, stating "There's plenty of time before our next expansion to redecorate your lake-side hideout or add a seafaring friend to your collection."

Grinding Gear Games have been busy of late. In May, the studio released the Sentinel expansion (opens in new tab), which let players adjust the game's fighting challenge with the use of special Sentinel drones. The New Zealand developer is also hard at work on Path of Exile 2 (opens in new tab), which is designed to run concurrently alongside the original game. The sequel likely won't launch until next year at the earliest, so it's as well GGG is keeping expansions for the original game coming on the reg.