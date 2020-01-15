Path of Exile will get four new expansions this year

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile will continue to grow in 2020 despite last year's announcement of a sequel, studio Grinding Gear Games has confirmed. Though information is thin at the moment, a new blog post assures that the free-to-play ARPG will get four new expansions this year on its usual quarterly schedule.

The first expansion, 3.10.0, will "probably" be detailed late next month, with reports early last year suggesting it'll likely release in March. 3.11.0, 3.12.0 and 3.13.0 will then follow later in the year. "The timing of the expansions may vary by a week or two from last year's ones," the update reads, "as we work around various holidays/events and make sure that the bigger ones have enough time to be fully tested."

As for Path of Exile 2, formerly known as the 4.0.0 update, expect more information about that in the middle of the year. "Development on 4.0.0 continues, with the team hard at work on content that wasn't shown in the ExileCon Act One Demo. We expect that the next time we'll show significantly new content and features will probably be in the middle of this year. Maybe around E3? We'll let you know once we have a firm plan locked in."

Steven got hands on with Path of Exile 2 late last year, and the early view is promising.

