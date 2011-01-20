Paradox Interactive to release Pirates of the Black Cove

Paradox have just revealed new RTS, Pirates of the Black Cove, at their press conference.

The game is naturally orientated around all things Pirates, with the player looking to "plunder [their] way across the Caribbean" in search infamous pirates to recruit and settlements to raid, with the ultimate goal of becoming the king of all pirates.

The game is an RTS, but also features some action-RPG elements to spice things up a bit. The game is developed by Nitro Games.

