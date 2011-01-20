Paradox Connect - a central hub for F2P

At today's press conference, Paradox Interactive announced their new free-to-play area: Paradox Connect.

Read on for the details

A central hub for all the company's free-to-play games, it will be the destination of choice for gamers who wish to play any of the free games that Paradox have announced.

The first free game available on the system will be Dreamlords Ressurection, and RTS/MMORPG hybrid that will feature PvE, PvP and co-operative game modes. The game is currently in closed beta phase which will be open to the public soon.

