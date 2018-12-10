Own a statue of John Romero's head on a spike with the Sigil collector's edition

Sigil, John Romero’s new Doom mod, will be free when it launches in February, but you can also buy yourself a limited edition box containing plenty of extras. Inside the Beast Box, you’ll find some art, a coin, some stickers and a pewter replica of John Romero’s head on a spike. Yes, just conventional collector's edition stuff.

Beast Box sales are limited to two purchases per customer, so you can't fill your whole house with Romero. This isn’t the first time Romero’s head has been impaled on a spike, either. It’s an Easter egg in Doom 2.

Romero has a colourful history when it comes to marketing games. The long-awaited and ultimately terrible Daikatana was promoted by a full-page ad that claimed “John Romero’s about to make you his bitch”. He now has regrets.

You’ll need to shell out $166 for the privilege of owning Romero’s gross decapitated head, and there’s a limited 2-week pre-order that closes on December 24. There’s also a standard box for $39.99 that contains two stickers, a floppy disk-style USB and a case.