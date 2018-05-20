Overwatch's upcoming Deathmatch map, Petra, has a breakable floor and a lethal pit

Blizzard has published a new video teasing Overwatch's upcoming Deathmatch map, Petra.
With a significant Indiana-Jones-esque vibe, the new trailer gives a brief peek at the latest location which boasts caves, bridges, and multiple levels, as well as a breakable floor that drops away and sends players plummeting into a "lethal pit".
Here, check it out for yourself:
"A group of archaeologists have begun an excavation and preservation project among the ruins of Petra, a new Deathmatch map that puts all heroes on their own, facing off against one another until one hero scores enough eliminations to win the match," states the video teaser's description.
"Take in Petra’s majestic views, from high vistas to twisting passageways and deep caverns. Travel along deadly cliffs, but be careful to not fall off! A dilapidated bridge stretches across the map, and the ground underneath it can crumble away to reveal a lethal pit. Hopping on a green jump pad will boost you up to Petra’s higher levels and unlock new strategic possibilities for you. . ."
On the subject of all things Overwatch, Blizzard recently replaced Hanzo's Scatter Arrow with the new ability Storm Arrows. When Storm Arrows is activated, Hanzo's next six arrows fire instantly, without having to be charged up, but at reduced damage than a regular fully-charged shot.