Overwatch's 'Happy Hero Days' giveaway kicks off today with D.Va's Dream Bundle

The Winter Wonderland event returns to Overwatch tomorrow, featuring holiday-themed character skins and a new Brawl called Mei's Yeti Hunt. But ahead of all that, Blizzard has kicked off the Overwatch "Happy Hero Days," a series of 12 draws for sweet Overwatch swag beginning with D.Va's Dream Bundle.

#HappyHeroDays! We're giving away 12 prizes in 12 days, ending with one legendary GRAND PRIZE from @Razer.DAY 1: D.Va's Dream. RT to enter to win the sweepstakes!📜 https://t.co/TlBppne8dV pic.twitter.com/9mnW8BIZLyDecember 11, 2017

This may be the simplest draw ever held: To enter, just retweet the daily draw tweet on the PlayOverwatch channel. (That's the one up above.) Future draws will offer the Mei Motherlode Bundle, the Cute But Deadly Overload Bundle, a Sombra Sleepy Time Bundle, a customized Xbox One S, an GeForce GTX 1060 display adapter, and other really decent loot. Retweeting all 12 days will also get you an entry into a draw for the Razer Grandmaster Gaming Bundle grand prize, which includes a Razer Blade Pro 4K laptop and more Overwatch gear.

Naturally, there are some rules and restrictions, foremost among them being that the draws are only open to residents of the continental United States and Hawaii. The full breakdown of rules, prizes, and schedule of tweets is available here.