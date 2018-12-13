Overwatch's Blizzard World has been closed after it imprisoned players

Blizzard World, Overwatch’s theme park map, is out of commission after it trapped its guests/combatants inside the spawn room. Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event kicked off yesterday, but instead being able to frolic in the newly festive arena, many players were imprisoned by obstinate doors. Others couldn’t move their payloads.

Spawn rooms were turning into jail cells frequently enough for Blizzard to shut Blizzard World down.

“Due to the impact of this issue, we have temporarily disabled Blizzard World in all regions on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One while we troubleshoot,” reads the forum announcement. “We don’t have an ETA to share right now for when Blizzard World will again be playable, but this is currently our top priority and we will be sure to provide updates in this thread and on Twitter via @BlizzardCS as they become available.”

Arcade modes that include the Blizzard World map, No Limits and Mystery Heroes, have similarly been disabled, Blizzard announced on Twitter.

On Reddit, players also reported problems with the payload not moving. It gets stuck at the entrance as if it was contested, even if only one team is near. That hasn’t been addressed by Blizzard yet, however.

It’s been almost a day since Blizzard World closed its doors. The world mourns.

Cheers, Kotaku.