Overwatch to rebalance Roadhog and buff Winston in the latest PTR patch

Bastion—the "long-neglected turret hero" as our Bo aptly describes the defense bot—received its first batch of adjustments since Overwatch's beta earlier this week. As part of the latest PTR build, D.Va and Mercy were also privy to modifications, and it now seems Roadhog and Winston are next in line for rebalancing.

"We have a new build coming soon that has some Roadhog and Winston changes to test out," the game's principal designer Geoff Goodman says in a Battlenet blog post, followed by some specifics. Roadhog's Scrap Gun, for example, will have its spread decreased by 20 percent, while Hooked targets will be now drawn in to 3.5 meters away (up from the existing 2m). Chain Hook's cool-down will also jump from six to eight seconds.

Likewise, Winston's critical hit volume will be dropped 15 percent.

"The Roadhog changes overall reduce the power of his hook a bit, but his gun is now more effective when not using the hook," adds Goodman. "Winston's head hit volume was just abnormally big, making him take more damage than he otherwise should. This change brings it more in line with other heroes."

The changes are now live on the Overwatch PTR.