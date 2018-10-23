Overwatch Lego sets leaked by retailer

The first Lego Overwatch model is Bastion, reported Andy earlier this month. Courtesy of an apparent leak from US retailed Target, we now know the first Overwatch Lego sets are themed around the shooter's Watchpoint: Gibraltar and Dorado maps, and a couple of its animated short offshoots.

As reported by Lego fansite The Brick Fan (via Eurogamer), Target leaked the following images, which have since been shared on Imgur by the Overwatch subreddit.

I'll now do the same here:

Did you spot Winston, Reaper, Mercy, Pharah, Soldier: 76, McCree, Reaper, Hanzo, Genji, D.Va, Bastion and Reinhardt? I bet you did.

At the time of writing, Overwatch's corner of the Lego site is without release date info, beyond "coming soon". Likewise, no word on price as yet, but themed Lego sets don't tend to come cheap. We'll update as and when we know more.