Overwatch League skins are now available for every character

It's the opening week of Overwatch League—the first matches start tomorrow on Twitch—and as such Blizzard has added team skins for every character. That's 312 new skins. Damn that's a lot of skins. And they'll cost you.

I was greeted with 100 free League Tokens when I logged in just now, which is enough to buy one skin (you can get yours by logging in before February 13). After that, however, it's $5 for another hundred tokens. It would cost $100 to unlock every skin for a particular team, as there are 26 characters and it's $100 for 2,600 tokens—though that leaves you with some extra, due to the free 100.

I think I'll just stick to my one free skin, though last year we learned that sales of the skins will "provide monetary support for teams in the league" as opposed to simply disappearing into Blizzard's coffers, which is nice.

Sadly, I'm not a big fan of my hometown San Francisco Shock's color scheme—I much prefer the London Spitfire look below. What's your favorite color scheme out of them?