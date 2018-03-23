Overwatch League has already suspended xQc's replacement

Overwatch League announced today that Minseok “OGE” Son, a new tank player for the Dallas Fuel, has been suspended for four matches.

"As of today, the Dallas Fuel player Minseok “OGE” Son is suspended for four matches for taking part in “account-boosting” schemes during the summer of 2017," Overwatch League said in a statement. "Account boosting, wherein an individual is paid to increase another user’s Skill Rating, is contrary to the values of the Overwatch League, and violates the Blizzard End User License Agreement."

OGE is a new addition to the Fuel's roster, and as a main tank player was set to fill the gap left by Félix "xQc" Lengyel, who was released from the team earlier this month following multiple code of conduct violations. OGE hadn't played any matches with the Fuel before his suspension.

OGE will be eligible to play for Dallas in Overwatch League stage three on April 11, a Dallas Fuel representative told Dot Esports. "OGE's suspension by the Overwatch League is effective immediately, including tonight's match," the spokesperson added. "OGE did arrive in Los Angeles this week and has begun practicing with the team."