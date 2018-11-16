Overwatch is free to play next week

If you're interested in Overwatch but somehow still haven't played it yet, next week is your big opportunity to give it a shot. From November 20-26, Blizzard is once again throwing the doors open to everyone.

The nearly-week-long free trial includes access to the full roster of Overwatch heroes, including the newcomer Ashe, on 19 maps, in modes including Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Overwatch Arcade. Players taking advantage of the free week will collect look and level up the same as those who paid to get in, and progress will carry over after the free trial if you buy the game, as long as you use the same Blizzard account.

All Overwatch players will also have the opportunity to pick up a trio of new Ashe-themed sprays during the trial period by linking their Blizzard and Twitch accounts, and watching watching two hours of Overwatch streams. The free trial, and the Ashe spray eligibility window, will begin at 11 am PT/2 pm ET on November 20, and of course you will need a Battle.net account (also free) to take part. Full details are up at playoverwatch.com.