Overwatch is finally getting a Deathmatch mode

A new game mode is on the way to the Overwatch Arcade, and it's actually one of the oldest of them all: Deathmatch, the classic game of kill everything that moves (while everything that moves tries to do the same to you) is now live on the PTR.

The new Deathmatch mode will be available in two distinct flavors, "Free For All," an eight-way brawl with the belt going to the first player to get 20 kills, and "Team Deathmatch," a 6v6 race to 30. But in Team Deathmatch, there's a catch: Mercy resurrections will take kills away from your kill count, so you're going to want to shut that nonsense down in a hurry.

Blizzard said that several maps have been modified to handle the new mode, and a new map designed specifically for Deathmatch, called Château Guillard, is also in the mix.

Deathmatch isn't the only big thing to hit the Overwatch PTR today: Big buffs to Roadhog, Junkrat, and Widowmaker are also in the pipe. We've got a rundown of everything that's happening that you can dive into right here.