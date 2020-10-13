Popular

Overwatch Halloween Terror returns for 2020 with new challenges and rewards

New rewards include legendary skins for Genji, Hanzo, Winston, Sigma, and D.Va.

The horrors have returned to Overwatch with the Halloween Terror 2020 event, with new cosmetics, weekly rewards, and of course the return of Junkenstein's Revenge, which will confront players with six new challenge missions over the three weeks of the event.

Week 1:

  • Vengeful Ghost: A deadly ghost chases players!
  • Frenzied Stampede: Faster Zomnics! 

Week 2:

  • Volatile Zomnics: The Zomnics explode when they get too close!
  • Three They Were: Players deal more damage, but there are only three in the squad!

Week 3:

  • Mystery Swap: Heroes are periodically randomized!
  • Shocking Surprise: Some enemies spawn Shock-Tires when they die!

Completing weekly challenges in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade during the event will also unlock rewards including a trio of epic skins:

Week 1:

  • Win 3 Games: Fantasma Sombra Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Fantasma Sombra Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Fantasma Sombra Epic Skin

Week 2:

  • Win 3 Games: Stone Brigitte Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Stone Brigitte Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Stone Brigitte Epic Skin

Week 3:

  • Win 3 Games: Ragdoll Echo Player Icon
  • Win 6 Games: Ragdoll Echo Spray
  • Win 9 Games: Ragdoll Echo Epic Skin

Cosmetic unlocks from previous events will be up for grabs during the three-week frightfest, as will brand-new rewards including icons, sprays, and five legendary skins: Karasu-Tengu Genji, Dai-Tengu Hanzo, Werewolf Winston, Flying Dutchman Sigma, and Shin-Ryeong D.Va.

The Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 event is live now and runs until November 3—details are up at playoverwatch.com.

