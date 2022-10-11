Overwatch 2 temporarily loses Bastion and Torbjörn

Audio player loading…

Two Overwatch 2 heroes have been temporarily pulled from the game as Blizzard works to fix some major bugs. Both Bastion and Torbjörn are "taking a quick trip to the workshop", with Bastion suspended from all modes, and Torbjörn absent from all but quick play.

Bastion's emergency holiday is for pretty obvious reasons: the charismatic robot was able to call down an obscene amount of artillery strikes, or in Jon's words , "as many [artillery strikes] as you can click for in the limited time window that Bastion's new ultimate allows". A lot of fun? Definitely. Fair? Unfortunately, no. There's some collated footage here and it's good for a laugh.

It makes sense that Bastion has been pulled from the game entirely, given the severity of the bug. As for Torbjörn, it's a little less exciting: apparently his Overload ability can receive double duration if the button press is timed right, meaning he can run faster, receive more damage, and deal more damage for a lot longer. Given he'll stick around in Quick Play, it must be a rarely implemented exploit.

No indication was provided regarding the length of their suspension. Maybe once they're back, new players will have learned to play the objective .

These are some pretty innocuous bugs compared to the launch problems Overwatch 2 experienced, such as long matchmaking queues and an 'auto-purchase' glitch. Some players are also, understandably, annoyed by the need to attach a phone number to their Battle.net account, a big problem if you use a pre-paid phone. That functionality is also coming to Modern Warfare 2 .

Still, it's early days, and what's a live service game without a parade of teething problems? Tyler's review-in-progress expresses mixed feelings .