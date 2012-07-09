Overgrowth update video shows objectives, brutal rabbit knife battles

It's been too long since we featured a video of a knife fight between bipedal rabbits, which is just one reason to check in on the progress of Overgrowth. Wolfire Games sandbox game about wolves and rabbits with hot martial arts skills is progressing quite nicely. The latest video update highlights the objective system that'll give players an even greater incentive to make it through fights without taking a touch.

Overgrowth's development has focused heavily on building new tech and perfecting the fluid combat system, but this is a good sign that the devs are working on turning all of that good stuff into a coherent game. Check out the latest update video below.

You get access to regularly updated alpha builds of Overgrowth if you pre-order the full game .