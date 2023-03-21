Over a million Diablo 4 players picked up a puppy last weekend, and you've still got one more shot

At what point does a closed beta stop being 'closed'? Because I think Diablo 4 might have crossed that line, given that a million people managed to hit level 20 or higher over the course of last weekend's beta test, unlocking the Early Voyager title and—more importantly—an adorable wolf puppy backpack (opens in new tab). I guess we've figured out why those queues were so long (opens in new tab).

Both of those rewards are 100% cosmetic, but never underestimate the human drive to acquire limited edition knick-knacks of dubious value. I'm certainly not one to judge; I will, without a shadow of a doubt, be jumping back into Diablo to make sure I unlock my own tiny, furry friend this weekend, and I don't even know if I'm going to play the full game. Send help.

Over 1 million people got to 20 or higher in the Early Access Beta in #DiabloIV! Progress from Early Access Beta carries over into Open Beta next weekend so if you didn't hit the Level 20, you still can! :) https://t.co/GjkyTZemWkMarch 20, 2023 See more

Blizzard hasn't said how many players participated in last weekend's beta in total, but if a solid million managed to hit level 20, I have to imagine there are even more who didn't. That's, ah, quite a lot of hype, and while not all of those players will have been people who pre-ordered the game—some of them may just be devoted KFC Double Down fans (opens in new tab)—Blizzard is probably pretty happy with the numbers it's seen so far.

If you didn't spend your days off grinding to acquire a tiny virtual puppy, then A) you need to sort your priorities out, frankly, and B) you'll get another chance this weekend. Diablo 4's open beta (opens in new tab) will begin this Friday, March 24, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 4 pm GMT, and preloading will kick off tomorrow at, again, 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 4 pm GMT.

If you were one of the exclusive over a million people who got into Diablo 4's closed beta last weekend, your progress will carry over to the open beta, so you won't need to start afresh with a new character if you just want to grind out your wolfy backpack. You might want to anyway, though, since the open beta will let you play as two extra classes—the Druid and Necromancer—that didn't feature in last weekend's session.

Be warned, your beta character won't carry into Diablo 4 proper when it releases in June, so don't get too attached. Your new puppy will, though, so get as attached to them as you like. I think that's kind of the point.