Our favorite gaming monitor is $150-off. Save on the 27-inch 1440p ASUS ROG Swift

Who needs to wait until Black Friday in order to get some awesome cheap gaming monitor deals? Microcenter has got one of favorite gaming monitors on sale with the 27-inch ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q at its lowest price ever at $499.99. Nearly $150 dollars off its normal retail price.

The ROG Swift PG27Q is the best gaming monitor we've gotten our hands on this year. It comes with a 1440p IPS display, 4ms response time, and 144Hz (overclockable to 165Hz) refresh rate. It's G-sync compatible too, which you'd expect for the price. While it was premium at the list price, the saving you get here makes it very reasonable. At $500 dollars, there really is no reason not the consider picking up this bad boy, especially as it'll last you for several upgrade cycles of your main gaming rig.

Make it a point to bookmark our Black Friday monitors page where we will be combing all the major online retailers for the best deals we can find leading up to Black Friday in case you're on the look out for more cheap monitor deals. If this doesn't do it for you, we found an Acer Predator HK271 for sale a couple of days ago, which delivers similar stats... and it's still on offer.