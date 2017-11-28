Open-world stealth game Seven: The Days Long Gone gets aggressive in new combat trailer

Seven: The Days Long Gone is an isometric open-world RPG with a focus on stealth and thievery. We were quite taken with it when we caught up with its developers, IMGN.PRO and Fool's Theory, this time last year, and it's only grown more promising with its recent slew of teaser trailers. While the previous trailer focused on protagonist Teriel's sneakier abilities, the latest trailer focuses on how he fights when stealth goes south.

On top of being hard to spot, it seems Teriel is also handy in a fight. He can wield a variety of melee weapons—two-handed spears, one-handed swords and dual-handed daggers—as well as ranged and energy weapons. You can also craft traps and explosives to unlock new options in combat, like bouncing grenades off walls or leaving mines in the path of advancing guards.

Funnily enough, though, some of the combat system's most interesting components are the ones tied to the stealth. Just as Teriel can insta-kill enemies from behind or above, he can execute knocked-down enemies. Similarly, traps can be used to prevent fights as well as end them. Which serves to illustrate Seven: The Days Long Gone's much-vaunted dynamic world. We'll finally get to sample it for ourselves when the game launches on Friday, December 1.