One of the best VR headsets, the Odyssey+, is back on sale for $230

If Half-Life: Alyx finally piqued your interest in VR, but you don't want to spend ridiculous amount of cash on a headset, here's a deal that might work for your. The Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality headset with controllers is currently on sale again for $230 on Amazon. The headset had recently gone through several deep price cuts in the last few months from its list price of $500.

The redesign of the Odyssey headset uses dual 3.5-inch AMOLED screens, which offer better viewing angles and displays in 3K ( 2880x1600). These high-resolution screens reduce the screen-door effect you get in almost all VR and Mixed Reality headsets.

This headset uses inside-out tracking, which means you don't have to worry about setting up any external tracking equipment like sensors. Comfort-wise, the headset is a significant improvement from the original Odyssey and sits well on your head for hours of VR-ing some our faves like Super Hot or Keep Talking and No One Explodes.

At $230, you have a realistic entry point to VR gaming, whose main barrier for most people is cost. This price also makes it the cheapest out of the best VR headsets out there.

The Odyssey+ also comes with a 2-month subscription to Viveport that'll give you access to a bunch of VR games and apps, a service that costs $12.99 and way cheaper than buying the games a la carte.