Oddworld bundle coming to Steam

Two new entries into the weird and wonderful Oddworld series will be coming to Steam before the end of the year. The games will be bundled into the Oddboxx, which contains Abe's Oddysee, Abe's Exoddus and two more Oddworld games that have never before been released on PC.

The first two Oddworld games have you playing as the gangly Mudokon creatures Abe and Munch, who take it upon themselves to rescue fellow captives from imprisonment and certain death at the hands of a sadistic corporation. The aim was to lead Abe's endearing but terminally stupid friends to safety, dodging robo-sentries and whirling deathtraps along the way. One of the highlights of the games was the extraordinary and imaginative world that Abe and friends inhabited, filled with dark and menacing industrial landscapes and laced with a dark sense of humour.

The third and fourth games, Munch's Oddysee and Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath will also be part of the bundle. They were only ever previously available on the Xbox, making this a great opportunity for PC gamers to catch up with the Oddworld series. Munch's Oddysee is set in a similar scenario to the first two games, with the new character Munch teaming up with Abe to save even more Mudokon from corporate enslavement. Stranger's Wrath moves the action to a more open Wild West locale, and has you playing as a bounty hunter questing for the riches he needs to save his own life. Stranger's Wrath takes the series in a more shooty direction, but puts an Oddworld twist on gun slinging. The ammo you use is made up of living creatures that have to be caught before you can unleash them on your enemies.

There are no pricing details just yet, and no solid release date, but the bundle will be out before the end of the year. For more information head over to the Oddbox Inhabitants site. Demos of Abe's Oddysee and Abe's Exoddus are available on Steam.